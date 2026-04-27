news
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, FPGA, ESP32, Arduino
-
Aurélien Jarno ☛ Aurelien Jarno: Running upstream OpenSBI on SpacemiT K1
The SpacemiT K1 is a rather interesting RISC-V SoC, found for instance on boards like the Banana Pi BPI-F3 board.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Commodore backs down over FPGA firmware lockdown — firm stops trying to block third-party firmware installs but will stand firm against bricked modded units
Iconic home computer brand has reversed its no-third-party firmware decision but makes it clear that users will get 'no free support/replacement for bricked modded units.'
-
CNX Software ☛ LightInk – An ESP32-based, solar-powered E-ink smartwatch with up to 10 months of battery life
Daniel Ansorregui has developed LightInk, an open-source solar-powered E-ink watch inspired by 90s solar digital watches. It features a 1.54-inch e-paper display and supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LoRa, and GPS, running on a 100mAh battery. The project integrates a custom low-quiescent-power design using a TPS63900 buck-boost converter, capacitive-touch input, and deep-sleep-driven firmware, along with ultra-fast partial e-ink updates (<1 ms active time) and precise RTC timekeeping with drift calibration.
-
CNX Software ☛ KernelUNO – A lightweight OS for Arduino UNO with a Linux-like shell
KernelUNO is an Arduino sketch with 546 lines of code that provides a lightweight OS for the Arduino UNO with a Linux-like shell offering commands such as ls, df, uname, and so on. All you need is an Arduino UNO R3 or a compatible board with a Microchip ATmega328P microcontroller, a USB cable for programming, and optionally a few LEDs and resistors for testing the gpio command in the terminal.