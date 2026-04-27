Review: ENux 5.2.1

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2026



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

When I first heard about ENux I was excited by the concept. I greatly enjoy Bedrock Linux and what the project does - merging multiple distributions into one, easily managed form. Bedrock is essentially solving the same problem as containers (like Distrobox) with less work to set up and maintain it. However, it can take a while to get accustomed to Bedrock and how to set it up, so having a distribution which ships with Bedrock baked into the operating system from the beginning sounded like a great idea.

I read the ENux website and discovered it had almost no useful information about what the operating system does or how it works, which was a bit worrying. I tried looking up information on ENux and discovered every article or "review" I could find of the distribution either had no more information than the website or was clearly written by a LLM spewing out review-like phrases and hype with no idea of what ENux was or how the operating system worked.