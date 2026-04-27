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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2026



Quoting: The gaming Linux distro everyone's switching to just made sudo way more secure with your fingerprint —

2026 has been a great year for CachyOS, and we're only a quarter of the way in. Earlier in the year, we saw CachyOS dethrone Arch Linux as the top distro for reports in ProtonDB, which ended a year-long reign and showed a pattern of people checking out CachyOS for their gaming needs.

Now, the April version of CachyOS has been released, and one of its key features is better sudo protection. Now, if you really want to stop people from running superuser commands on your system, you can lock it behind a fingerprint scanner for an extra layer of security.