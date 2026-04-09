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Dynamic Music Pill brings lyrics to your GNOME desktop
Quoting: Dynamic Music Pill brings lyrics to your GNOME desktop - OMG! Ubuntu —
The lyrics are shown in a freely scrollable widget, with the active line bolder in white for more emphasis. You can scroll up and down whilst tracks are playing. If you click a lyric line, your music player jumps to that part of the track.
Of course, having a dedicated place to see lyrics is all well and good, but the popover hides when it loses focus. Not great for a passive sing-a-long while you work, right? ;)
There is an option to show lyrics appear in the panel pill itself, still in time with what you’re listening to. This feature is not enabled by default. As the pill width isn’t huge, lyrics auto-scroll, and the speed depends on how long it takes to transition to the next line...