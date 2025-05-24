news
FSF and Educational Activities
-
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, May 23, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, May 23 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
FSF ☛ FSD meeting recap 2025-05-16
Every week, free software activists from around the world come together in #fsf on Libera.Chat to help improve the FSD, which is a catalog of useful free software that runs under free GNU-like systems (not limited to the GNU operating system and its GNU/Linux variants) and a project of the Free Software Foundation (FSF). This recaps the work we accomplished at the Friday, 16th, 2025 meeting, where we saw a couple of new programs added and several entries updated.
-
-
Education
-
Coalition for Networked Information ☛ 2026 International Digital Curation Conference, Feb 16-18, Zagreb, Croatia
I wanted to share the call for proposals for the 20th International Digital Curation Conference – CNI is thrilled to serve, once again, as a collaborating organization for this important event.
IDCC26 will take place February 16-18, 2026, in Zagreb, Croatia. See below for details from the Digital Curation Center, the event’s sponsor.
-
Coalition for Networked Information ☛ CFP: CNI Pre-Recorded Project Briefing Series Summer 2025
Videos should focus on a timely topic or on a project related to digital information. We especially invite briefings on recently published reports, and updates on new or ongoing projects, programs, or organizations that may have reported at CNI in the past. We recommend that these videos run no more than 15-20 minutes, though longer presentations may occasionally make sense; we leave this to the presenters’ discretion.
-