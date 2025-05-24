news
Applications: Terminator, MCP Servers, Sublime Text
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Terminator Released 2.1.5 with Split & Clone SSH, Docker Sessions
Terminator, the popular free open-source terminal emulator, release new 2.1.5 version yesterday. Terminator terminal emulator is written in Python and uses GTK-3 for its user interface. It’s promoted as Multiple GNOME terminals in one window! It supports splitting terminal into multiple, either horizontally or vertically, by using keyboard shortcut or context menu options.
It's FOSS ☛ What are MCP Servers and Why People are Crazy About It?
Everyone is going gaga over using MCP servers for their Hey Hi (AI) workflow. But exactly what it is and why it matters?
Linuxiac ☛ Sublime Text Code Editor Update 4200 Add Sidebar Flexibility
Sublime Text 4 Code Editor build 4200 adds right-side sidebar support, plugin host settings, TOML and Zsh syntax, and more.