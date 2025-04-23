news
NethSecurity is a Linux firewall based on OpenWrt, a distribution
NethSecurity is an Unified Threat Management (UTM) solution that provides a comprehensive suite of security features, including firewall, content filtering, deep packet inspection (DPI) using Netifyd, Dedalo hotspot, OpenVPN, and an optional remote controller. It is designed to be easy to install and configure, making it a good choice for both small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as enterprise organizations. It’s based on OpenWrt.