OpenWrt – Linux distribution targeting embedded devices

Apr 23, 2025



The OpenWrt Project is a Linux operating system targeting embedded devices. In most cases wireless routers. Components are optimized to be small enough to fit into the limited storage and memory available in home routers.

OpenWrt is primarily intended for power users, networking enthusiasts, wireless communities, and embedded device developers.

OpenWrt’s default configuration, with the LuCI web interface, is a big improvement over the stock firmware of most wireless routers and similar devices. It provides all of the functionality most people will need. Additional packages can be installed with just a few clicks, to provide extended functionality if needed. A command line interface is also available.

Instead of trying to create a single, static firmware, OpenWrt provides a fully writable filesystem with package management. This frees you from the application selection and configuration provided by the vendor and allows you to customize the device through the use of packages to suit any application.