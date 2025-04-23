news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 23, 2025



Quoting: With Android 16, the Linux terminal gets all the space it needs | ZDNET —

Most Pixel phones have already received the update that allows the use of a full Linux terminal environment. However, with Android 15, only 16GB of storage space can be allocated to the environment, and that default storage size cannot be changed.

With only 16GB, you are limited to what you can do with the Linux terminal environment (LTE). For example, if you want to install the Ollama terminal AI app, you would be limited to smaller LLMs. Even then, you probably won't be able to complete the installation because the environment alone takes up a portion of that space.