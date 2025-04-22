news
Free and Open Source Software
K4DirStat - small utility program - LinuxLinks
K4DirStat is a small open source utility that shows disk usage for directory trees. It displays the disk space used up by a directory tree, both numerically and graphically. The tool also helps you clean up the clutter.
K4DirStat is network transparent (you can use it to tot up FTP servers), and comes with predefined and user configurable cleanup actions. Open a directory branch in Konqueror or the shell of your choice, compress it to a .tar.bz2 archive, or define your own cleanup actions.
K4DirStat is based on KDirStat, an abandoned graphical disk usage utility for KDE 3.
ShellCheck is a shell script static analysis tool - LinuxLinks
ShellCheck is a tool that gives warnings and suggestions for bash/sh shell scripts.
The goals of ShellCheck are:
To point out and clarify typical beginner’s syntax issues that cause a shell to give cryptic error messages. To point out and clarify typical intermediate level semantic problems that cause a shell to behave strangely and counter-intuitively. To point out subtle caveats, corner cases and pitfalls that may cause an advanced user’s otherwise working script to fail under future circumstances.
This is free and open source software.