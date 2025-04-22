Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 20th, 2025

Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14

Released on January 19th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.13 introduced new features like lazy preemption support, user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for running Linux in protected virtual machines, support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs, as well as PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs and Intel Panther Lake processors.

LinuxGizmos.com

MicroPython v1.25.0 Released with ROMFS, RISC-V Assembler, and Expanded Board Support

One of the most notable additions is ROMFS, a read-only, memory-mappable, extensible file system that enables direct execution of bytecode from flash memory. This allows for faster imports and reduced RAM usage, especially useful for constrained embedded environments. While ROMFS is currently available only on select boards, such as PYBD-SFx and STM32-based Arduino boards, it can be manually enabled for others.

ASUS NUC 15 Pro Cyber Canyon Highlights Compact Design and Intel Ultra CPUs

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.

Free and Open Source Software

Wine 10.6

  
Games: Classic BSD Game, Confronted, EVERSPACE 2, and More

  
TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released

  
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot

  
Manjaro Summit public Alpha now available

  
So Long, ArcoLinux

  
Social Control Networks Were Always About Social Control By Centralisation (Concentration of Power Over Public Opinion) [original]

  
Two years ago we quit Twitter and other such sites (like Mastodon, Diaspora etc.); it was a good decision and we probably ought to have done so even sooner.


  
 


 
MySQL 9.3 Brings Enhanced JavaScript Support

  
Android Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding and Mobile Stories (Linux Focus)

  
Chimera Linux Introduces Key Bootloader Changes

  
Banana Pi BPI-RV2 is a low-cost RISC-V router with a 2.5GbE port and five gigabit Ethernet ports

  
Fix Missing Monitor Brightness Controls in KDE Plasma

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
The 5 Linux AppImages I depend on daily - and how to add them to your desktop menu

  
Today in Techrights

  
5 amazing Linux distros that are better than Windows, but you should avoid them as a beginner

  
If you're ready to pull the plug on Windows, I found an ideal Linux distro for new users

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Miss old-school Linux? This distro will take you back to the early 2000s

  
These 6 lightweight Linux apps let older PCs run blazing fast

  
Graphics improvements in WebKitGTK and WPEWebKit after the switch to Skia

  
The Fedora Project history and family tree

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, FPGAs, and More

  
Latest Development Updates From EasyOS

  
today's howtos

  
Linux 6.15-rc3 Released

  
An Election Under a Shadow of Doubt

  
Android Leftovers

  
Review: Fedora 42

  
Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Zentyal Server is a unified network server Linux distribution

  
How I use Kate Editor

  
One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update

  
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients and NVIDIA 575.51.02 Added Smooth Motion for Better GNU/Linux Gaming

  
today's howtos

  
Cambalache 0.96 Released!

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.3, Linux 6.13.12, and Linux 6.12.24

  
Android Leftovers

  
Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8

  
Caddy 2.10 Web Server Debuts Enhanced TLS Privacy

  
Why I Dual-Boot But Choose Linux Over Windows Almost Every Time

  
Nitrux, a Debian-Based Linux Distro With Modern Apps

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Linux From Scratch – build your own custom Linux system

  
HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution

  
MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14

  
T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64

  
Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download

  
Be Free to Have Multiple Clocks

  
Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14

  
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

  
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution

  
today's howtos

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
