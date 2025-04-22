Free and Open Source Software

K4DirStat is a small open source utility that shows disk usage for directory trees. It displays the disk space used up by a directory tree, both numerically and graphically. The tool also helps you clean up the clutter.

K4DirStat is network transparent (you can use it to tot up FTP servers), and comes with predefined and user configurable cleanup actions. Open a directory branch in Konqueror or the shell of your choice, compress it to a .tar.bz2 archive, or define your own cleanup actions.

K4DirStat is based on KDirStat, an abandoned graphical disk usage utility for KDE 3.