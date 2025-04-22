news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 22, 2025



Quoting: Banana Pi BPI-RV2 is a low-cost RISC-V router with a 2.5GbE port and five gigabit Ethernet ports - CNX Software —

The Banana Pi BPI-RV2 runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10. You’ll find more technical details and a link to the OS image on the documentation website. The source code for the OpenWrt fork (“OpenWrt BSP”) for the SF21H8898 SoC and BPI-RV2 board can be found on GitHub. Note that the list of supported/tested WiFi and 5G modules has not been provided. I mention this as driver support for RISC-V target was reported as a concern.

While the name of the board implies it may be the second RISC-V router from the company, it’s the first one. Banana Pi previously launched router boards such as the Banana Pi BPI-WiFi5 router with a Siflower SF19A28 dual-core MIPS SoC and the BPI-WiFi6 Mini board based on a Triductor TR6560 dual-core Arm Cortex-A9 processor, as well as a RISC-V SBC with dual GbE: the Banana Pi BPI-F3. The MangoPi MPi-GW1 was the first (dual-port) RISC-V router we came across, but it was only ever available in limited quantities, and it now seems discontinued.