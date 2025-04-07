news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 07, 2025



Quoting: Tariffs Spark Shift to Open Source - openSUSE News —

This new era of tariffs and retaliatory measures may ripple through the tech sector and accelerate interest in open-source alternatives like openSUSE.

Businesses and governments globally are now considering their heavy dependence on proprietary software just as Microsoft ends support for its Windows 10 operating system.

These growing uncertainties are lending fresh momentum to the Upgrade to Freedom campaign, which is a grassroots initiative to encourage individuals and institutions to adopt open-source software.

The timing could not be more critical.