Tiling Shell GNOME Extension Update Adds New Features

Mar 30, 2025



In this update, Windows Suggestions can be enabled when using Snap Assistant. Suggestions were already available to enable when using hot-key grid tiling and/or when dragging windows to screen edges.

As a reminder to those less-familiar with this extension, Tiling Shell offers lots of different ways to tile windows besides the slide-in Windows 11-esque ‘Snap Assistant’ drop zone you can see demoed in the video above.

It’s possible to tile windows using (custom) keyboard shortcuts; using combination of keyboard and mouse (hold a hotkey while moving a window to reveal a grid); or entirely through the mouse: drag to a screen edge, right-click context menu, or snap assistant.