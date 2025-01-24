I am of course advocating strongly within the CNA ecosystem that we should be able to stop CISA from doing this, but I am just a small cog in a very large machine. A large machine that seems to love CVSS. I do not expect to have much success in this area anytime soon.

And no, I don’t think switching to CVSS 4.0 or updates to this system is ultimately going to help us. The problem is grounded in the fact that a single one-dimensional score is just too limited. Every user or distributor of the project should set scores for their different use cases. Maybe even different ones for different cases. Then it could perhaps work.

But I’m not in this game for any quick wins. I’m on the barricades for better (Open Source) security information, and to stop security misinformation. Ideally for the wider ecosystem, because I think we are far from alone in this situation.

The love of CVSS is strong and there is a lot of money involved based on and relying on this.