Linux Handbook ☛ Automatically Update Your Docker Containers with Watchtower
A handy utility for automating your Docker container updates.
LinuxBuz ☛ Ansible URI Module Explained with Examples
The Ansible URI module is a powerful tool for interacting with HTTP and REST APIs.
TecMint ☛ AI Document Editing: Connect GPT4All to ONLYOFFICE on Ubuntu
Taking into consideration the endless capabilities of AI tools becoming more and more powerful every day, it is a good idea to combine them with software programs. When integrated into an application, artificial intelligence provides a better user experience, increases productivity, and offers access to new features.
GNOME ☛ Adetoye Anointing: Extracting Texts And Elements From SVG2
Have you ever wondered how SVG files render complex text layouts with different styles and directions so seamlessly? At the core of this magic lies text layout algorithms—an essential component of SVG rendering that ensures text appears exactly as intended.
Text layout algorithms are vital for rendering SVGs that include styled or bidirectional text. However, before layout comes text extraction—the process of collecting and organizing text content and properties from the XML tree to enable accurate rendering.
It's FOSS ☛ 21 Jargon Every GNU/Linux User Should Know
Even if you don't know GNU/Linux well enough, you should know these common terms to blend in ;)
LinuxBuz ☛ Ansible Async and Poll: Handle Long Running Tasks
Managing long running tasks in Ansible is often challenging due to default timeout limitations.