Security and FUD
Security and cryptography algorithms: A guide
These algorithms have been extensively studied by cryptographers, and open-source implementations have benefited from the scrutiny of countless security researchers. Here's what every Python web developer needs to know.
Ruben Schade ☛ Anticipating how CAPTCHAs want me to solve them
A CAPTCHA asked me to select every square with a motorbike this morning. There was just one small problem: the pictured motorised conveyance was a scooter, not a motorbike. I’ve had this happen before where it asks me to select a traffic light, when only the pole for a traffic light is visible. Or a bus, where only the front of a van is visible.
Cyber Security News ☛ Rootkit Malware Exploiting 0-Day Vulnerabilities to Control Linux Systems Remotely [Ed: People running malicious shell scripts on their machines shows dumb, self-harming behaviour, not an issue in "Linux". Microsoft chatbots now have a field day with this FUD.]
Fortinet researchers uncovered an advanced rootkit malware exploiting multiple zero-day vulnerabilities in enterprise appliances by executing a shell script (Install.sh).