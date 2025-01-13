DXVK 2.5.3 Brings Improvements for Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, and Other Games
DXVK 2.5.3 is here to improve support for various video games, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, TopSpin 2k25, Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, Bright Memory, Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!, and The Hurricane of the Varstray -Collateral hazard.
On top of that, DXVK 2.5.3 improves the debugging experience when DXVK_DEBUG=markers is set, fixes a potential issue with handling NaN tessellation factors in D3D11 hull shaders, fixes an issue with D3D9 shader validation causing valid shader code to be rejected, and fixes a regression that caused severe rendering issues in many D3D8 and D3D9 games that use fixed-function rendering.