Free and Open Source Software

ASRock Industrial Introduces Next-Generation NUC(S) Ultra 200 Series

ASRock Industrial has announced the NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX and Motherboard Series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors (Arrow Lake-H), offering up to 99 TOPS of AI inferencing for advanced computing applications.

CPico RP2040 a Cost-Effective MCU Board with Debugging Enhancements

The CPico RP2040 is a microcontroller board based on the RP2040 microcontroller. Designed to closely match the Raspberry Pi Pico, it maintains full pin compatibility, allowing developers to integrate it into existing setups without modification.

Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is an Upcoming Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE CAT 12 Router

The Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6 router designed to deliver reliable connectivity for remote work, travel, and rural internet access. It supports advanced network features like Multi-WAN, Failover, and Load Balancing, enhancing connection stability and ensuring dependable performance.

How To Import and Export Firefox History

This tutorial will help you export and import history of Mozilla Firefox web browser. This is beneficial if you want to move your history from one computer to another. And this is compatible with different web browsers as long as they are Firefox family including Abrowser, Icecat, Tor Browser, Librewolf and also Waterfox.

Budgie 10.10 Desktop Will Be Wayland-Only as Work Continues on Budgie 11

It’s been a great year for the Budgie desktop with releases like Budgie 10.9 and Budgie 10.9.2, both advancing the hard work of porting Budgie to the Wayland display protocol. Many of Budgie’s components have been ported to Wayland already and the team considers it “daily-drivable on Wayland for a typical end user usecase.”

How to Install Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Ubuntu 24.10

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) ships with Linux kernel 6.8, which has reached the end of its supported life at the end of May 2024. Even if Canonical continues to support Linux 6.8 by backporting bug fixes from newer kernel versions, you may end up in a situation where you need the extra hardware support when installing Ubuntu on a newer computer, or maybe you just want to enjoy some new features.

Mozilla Firefox 134 Is Out with Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

The biggest change in Mozilla Firefox 134 for Linux users is support for touchpad hold gestures, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133. Users can disable or enable this feature in about:config by setting apz.gtk.touchpad_hold.enabled to true or false.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 5th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Free and Open Source Software

The Mecha Comet is made for hackers and makers

  
Sure, your phone is fun, but if you want the fun and power of a full-fledged Linux computer in your pocket

 
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek

  
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life

 
Bluestar Linux is back with update 6.12.7: Firefox 133, LibreOffice 24, the 6.12 kernel, and more

  
Arch-based German distro Bluestar Linux is back with multiple package updates on top of a new kernel

 
Linkwarden 2.9 Makes Bookmarking Smarter

  
Linkwarden 2.9 bookmark manager is a significant release with AI-powered tagging

 
Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued

  
Absolute Linux, the Slackware-based distro, ends its journey as Paul Sherman announces its termination

 
FSF associate members to decide the logo for the FSF's fortieth anniversary

  
Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the FSF Anniversary Logo Contest

 
Hotfix: KPhotoAlbum 6.0.1 And Kwave Nightly Flatpak

  
This is an extremely important update to our recently released KF6/Qt6 port of KPhotoAlbum

 
KDE Plasma 5.27.12, Bugfix Release for January

  
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.27.12

 
An easier way to read Linux manual pages

  
Linux man pages are a great way to get help with commands

 
2024 in retrospect & happy new year 2025!

  
huge amount of preparations and bug fixing via the Modern C initiative.

 
12 Hidden ChromeOS Features Every Chromebook User Should Know About

 
This Linux distro could let your old laptop 'shine on' after Windows 10's sunset

  
If you're facing the end of support for your operating system and don't want to have to shell out the money for a new one

 
16-bit Linux-like Goodness

  
16-bit retrocomputers

 
Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets Android 15 update with stable Nothing OS 3.0: Check what's new

 
Review: elementary OS 8.0

  
Let's talk about some of the aspects of elementary OS I liked

 
This Week in KDE Apps: Mobile context menus

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps

 
Project Gemini Has Helped Us Grow [original]

  
Our Gemini Edition is already used by many people

 
2025 Won't Be the Year of the Linux Desktop Either. So What?

  
You're measuring it wrong

 
Intel Razer Lake, Nova Lake, and Wildcat Lake CPU PCI IDs added to Linux

  
Linux Kernel patches list seven new PCI IDs associated with upcoming CPUs from Intel.

 
Linux gaming on the rise

  
Valve's steam survey December results

 
Upscayl: An Open-Source Image Upscaling Tool for Linux

  
there’s a powerful tool available to solve this problem

 
4 amazing operating systems for security-conscious users

  
If you’re particularly security-conscious, you can consider switching from the mainstream Windows 11 and macOS to an operating system specifically designed with a plethora of safety measures built into it

 
Linux 6.13-rc6

  
So we had a slight pickup in commits this last week

 
Debian: Bits from the DPL and building debian-installer

  
a pair of Debian updates

 
Refine - New Graphical Configuration Tool for GNOME Desktop

  
new configuration tool to tweak advanced settings in this desktop environment

 
Love KDE Plasma? These 7 Linux Distros Use Plasma as Their Default Desktops

  
KDE Plasma is a powerful desktop environment that gives you tons of customization over how your system looks and feels

 
Test, evaluate, adopt: Linux 2025 and beyond! - life one degree north, one-o-three degrees east

  
I’ve had many people reach out to me to ask about how to get started in using GNU/Linux as your default operating system for your laptops/desktops

 
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support

  
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.

 
Xubuntu Development Update January 2025

  
Xfce 4.20 was released last month, and Debian packages are being built and uploaded as new releases are published. January is a time for early testing and integration improvements.

 
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is receiving Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 stable update

 
Is Linux finally ready to storm the mainstream?

  
For years, fans and critics alike have debated the question of whether Linux has what it takes to move beyond the developer

 
NetBSD and More

  
BSD projects and people

 
FSF: Free Software Supporter, December GNU Spotlight, Free Software Directory (FSD) Meeting Recap

  
GNU news

 
Sparky 7.6

  
The 6th update of Sparky 7 – 7.6 is out

 
Bodhi Linux Offers Desktop Enlightenment

  
Bodhi Linux is a beatific blast from the past that never fails to make this reviewer smile

 
My last 6 months in KDE/Plasma Mobile

  
Has it really been almost half a year already

 
Upgrades from 22.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS are NOT WORKING

  
The Ubuntu Studio team has investigated a conflict...

 
Incus in 2024 and beyond!

  
A lot has happened in 2024 for the Incus project, so I thought it’d be interesting to see where we started

 
This Week in GNOME #181 Happy New Year!

  
what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 27 to January 03

 
GNU Mailutils Version 3.18

  
Version 3.18 of GNU Mailutils is available for download

 
