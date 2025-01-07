Free and Open Source Software
TerminusDM - cross platform terminal download manager
TerminusDM is a powerful cross-platform terminal application download manager built with Rust.
It offers a user-friendly terminal interface for managing your downloads efficiently.
AB Download Manager - manage and organize downloading files
If you often download multiple files, particularly large files such as ISOs and backups, a download manager can help streamline the process. Downloading files – such as music, video, programs, drivers, and more through a browser – is never the fastest. Besides maximising your bandwidth, a download manager also offers the ability to resume a download after a connection fails.
AB Download Manager is software which is designed to make it easier and quicker to download files from anywhere. It runs as a standalone desktop app and also offers browser extension support for Firefox and Google Chrome. AB Download Manager is free and open source software.
Ghostty - feature-rich and cross-platform terminal emulator
Ghostty is designed to look, feel, and behave like you expect an application to behave in your desktop environment. Ghostty differentiates itself with its architecture. The core of Ghostty is a cross-platform, C-ABI compatible library called libghostty. libghostty provides the core terminal emulation, font handling, and rendering capabilities.
ns-3 - discrete-event network simulator
ns-3 is a discrete-event network simulator for Internet systems, targeted primarily for research and educational use.
The code for the framework and the default models provided by ns-3 is built as a set of libraries. User simulations are expected to be written as simple programs that make use of these ns-3 libraries.
