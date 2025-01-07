If you often download multiple files, particularly large files such as ISOs and backups, a download manager can help streamline the process. Downloading files – such as music, video, programs, drivers, and more through a browser – is never the fastest. Besides maximising your bandwidth, a download manager also offers the ability to resume a download after a connection fails.

AB Download Manager is software which is designed to make it easier and quicker to download files from anywhere. It runs as a standalone desktop app and also offers browser extension support for Firefox and Google Chrome. AB Download Manager is free and open source software.