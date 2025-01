posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2025



Quoting: Sparky news 2024/12 - SparkyLinux —

Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects. Your donations help keeping them and us alive.

Don’t forget to send a small tip in January too, please.

To sum up our fundraiser for the servers, we still have 19% to collect and we have less than 2 weeks to do so, but we believe that with your help we will achieve our goal.