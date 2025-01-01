BSD: PF, DragonFly, and OpenBSD

To achieve our goal we need both Individual and Corporate sponsorship of the foundation. To put our goal in context:

• If $10 were given for every installation of OpenBSD in the last year from the master site (ignoring the mirrors) we would be at our goal.

• If $2 were given for every download of the OpenSSH source code in the last year from the master site (ignoring the mirrors) we would be at our goal.

• If a penny was donated for every pf or OpenSSH installed with a mainstream operating system or phone in the last year we would be at our goal.