BSD: PF, DragonFly, and OpenBSD
-
Dan Langille ☛ PF states limit reached – on three different host at nearly the same time
What are the chances that three different hosts, in thee different datacenters all display these messages within seconds of each other?
-
DragonFly BSD ☛ Any TrueCrypt (tcplay) or dm-crypt (cryptsetup) users?
Removing unused crypto algorithms mainly makes it easier to test for me.
I'd like to keep:
* null
* aes-cbc
* aes-xts
-
Finance
-
The OpenBSD Foundation ☛ The OpenBSD Foundation 2024 Fundraising Campaign
To achieve our goal we need both Individual and Corporate sponsorship of the foundation. To put our goal in context:
• If $10 were given for every installation of OpenBSD in the last year from the master site (ignoring the mirrors) we would be at our goal.
• If $2 were given for every download of the OpenSSH source code in the last year from the master site (ignoring the mirrors) we would be at our goal.
• If a penny was donated for every pf or OpenSSH installed with a mainstream operating system or phone in the last year we would be at our goal.
-