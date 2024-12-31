GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
New Capabilities Added to Electra !
Late Night Linux – Episode 314
It’s our 2024 review of GNU/Linux and open source news including the end of GNU/Linux on Mars, the xz backdoor, great stuff from GNOME and KDE, the WordPress fiasco, why the idea of decentralised social control media started to catch on, Raspberry Pi’s IPO, and the inevitable Mozilla doom and gloom.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
It's FOSS ☛ Rediscovering Plan9 from Bell Labs
An OS that was developed by the likes of Rob Pike, Ken Thompson, Brian Kernighan, Bjarne Stroustrup and yet it did not achieve the success.
BSD
FreeBSD ☛ Reflecting on a Successful 2024
We move so fast, tackling countless challenges to support FreeBSD, that we sometimes overlook how much we’ve achieved, focusing only on the next problem to solve. But as I sit at my desk, overlooking the beautiful Boulder, Colorado Flatirons, I am filled with both gratitude for all we’ve accomplished and excitement for what lies ahead in 2025. Everything we have accomplished is because of your support and belief in FreeBSD and the Foundation. Every software improvement we make, technical content we write, summit and conference we sponsor, travel grant we provide, legal engagement, user relationship we form, and collaboration we help facilitate, is all because of your support and passion for FreeBSD, working together as a community.
To our incredible FreeBSD community: thank you. Whether you’ve contributed financially, fixed a bug, improved documentation, or created a video, you’ve made a positive difference.
Fedora Family / IBM
Silicon Angle ☛ UK launches antitrust review of IBM’s proposed HashiCorp acquisition
The U.K.’s antitrust regulator has launched an inquiry into I.C.B.M. Corp.’s proposed acquisition of HashiCorp Inc. for $6.4 billion. The Competition and Markets Authority, or, CMA, announced the move today. The investigation comes about eight months after I.C.B.M. first revealed its plans to buy HashiCorp.
Debian Family
Exple.Tive.Org ☛ Idiosyncra
Step one is to ignore anything you read or believe about minimalism. Absent an ethos to lean on minimalism is nothing more than a reactionary movement against a negative space. It means nothing absent what it opposes, like so many of its staunchest advocates; “there should be less of the things I dislike” is hardly a perspective. Instead, we will start from as close to nothing as possible and add with care. What we want from minimalism will appear, but it will not be minimalism.
Step two is to install Debian.
The server edition, not the desktop. I want a fallback option if the usual interface should fail, so I selected ssh as my only addition. No graphic interface or other services.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 872
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 872 for the week of December 22 – 28, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
