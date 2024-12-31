GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

We move so fast, tackling countless challenges to support FreeBSD, that we sometimes overlook how much we’ve achieved, focusing only on the next problem to solve. But as I sit at my desk, overlooking the beautiful Boulder, Colorado Flatirons, I am filled with both gratitude for all we’ve accomplished and excitement for what lies ahead in 2025. Everything we have accomplished is because of your support and belief in FreeBSD and the Foundation. Every software improvement we make, technical content we write, summit and conference we sponsor, travel grant we provide, legal engagement, user relationship we form, and collaboration we help facilitate, is all because of your support and passion for FreeBSD, working together as a community.

To our incredible FreeBSD community: thank you. Whether you’ve contributed financially, fixed a bug, improved documentation, or created a video, you’ve made a positive difference.