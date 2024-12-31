Programming and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl with partial files
Back in September 2023, we extended the curl command line tool with a new fairly advanced and flexible variable system. Using this, users can use files, environment variables and more in a powerful way when building curl command lines in ways not previously possible – with almost all existing command line options.
curl command lines were already quite capable before this, but these new variables certainly took it up several additional notches.
-
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Avinash Sajjanshetty ☛ Collection of insane and fun facts about SQLite - blag
1. SQLite is the most deployed and most used database. There are over one trillion (1000000000000 or a million million) SQLite databases in active use.
It is maintained by three people. They don’t allow outside contributions.
-
[Old] SQLite ☛ Long Term Support
In addition to "supporting" SQLite through the year 2050, the developers also promise to keep the SQLite C-language API and on-disk format fully backwards compatible. This means that application written to use SQLite today should be able to link against and use future versions of SQLite released decades in the future.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Programming/Development
-
Josef Strzibny: Business Class 2.0 with Rails 8, Pay 8, Solid, Kamal 2, and fancy generator
The Ruby on Rails template Business Class gets a whole new edition. Rails 8, new licencing, and improved CRUD generator.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.53 Mutant Pirate Rings
On these last days of 2024, Anton Antonov continued their neat blogging spree in “Sparse Matrix Neat Examples in Raku“, this time mixing The Lord of the Rings, X-Men and Pirates of the Caribbean. Adventing The final 2 blog posts this year’s Advent Calendar: There’s also a handy overview of all Raku advent posts of 2024.
-
-
Python
-