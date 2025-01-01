Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Links 31/12/2024: Another Jeju Air Plane Has Severe Landing Gear Issue (Cannot Blame Birds Anymore), Turku Quits Twitter/X
2025 Coming. "Lawsuits are temporary. Glory is forever. Go public."
another promising year for us
Free Software Foundation (FSF) Raises about $50,000 After Saying We Should Put Pressure on Microsoft, Might Exceed $300,000 in Total Before 2025 (Boston Time)
FSF fund-raiser now at 292k US dollars. Spectacular growth, rising at a pace of about $20k per day!
Brittany Day Unleashes Microsoft Propaganda About Linux, Likely Generated by Microsoft LLM to Strategically Googlebomb a Topic
Yes, it's definitely LLM slop
Gemini Links 31/12/2024: Default Apps 2024 and Google News RSS Woes
Links 31/12/2024: 'Open'AI Has Run Out of Money Again, Venezuela Fines TikTok, Germany Warns X/Twitter Over Election Interference, Google Search Takedowns Out of Control
Gemini Links 31/12/2024: Google's Evil and VF-1 1.0.0 is Out
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, December 30, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, December 30, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
