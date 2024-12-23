GNU/Linux and Free Software Stories

Even bigger than FOSDEM and much wider in scope many impactful collaborations during the past couple of years can be traced back to contacts made at Congress. Be it KDE Eco, joint projects with the Open Transport community, the weather and emergency alert aggregation server or indoor routing to just name a few.

At last year’s edition, 37C3, we had a KDE assembly (think “stand” or “booth” at other events) for the first time. That not only helps people to find us, it’s also very useful anchor point for the growing KDE delegation.

This year we’ll further improve on that, by being there with even more people and by having the KDE assembly as part of the Bits & Bäume Habitat. That not only comes with some shared infrastructure like a workshop space but also puts us next to some of our friends, like OSM, FSFE and Wikimedia.