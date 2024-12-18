posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2024



Quoting: Fresh off the digital Gutenberg: The fall 2024 Bulletin is now online —

As winter (or summer, if you live in the southern hemisphere) and the end of the year draw ever closer, many of us find ourselves reflecting on the past eleven months, myself included. For this issue of the Free Software Bulletin, we wanted to revisit the Free Software Foundation's (FSF) organizational history; talk about some of the challenges that we've been encountering on a regular basis; and how important it is that our societies respect user freedom at every level. Every year since 2002 (and if you count the GNU Bulletin, the predecessor of this periodical, even since 1986!), we've published a compilation of articles discussing free software issues, why we use and love free software, and how you can participate in the movement in our biannual newsletter, the Free Software Bulletin. We're happy to announce that our forty-fifth issue, the Fall 2024 edition, of the Free Software Bulletin is now available online for you and everyone who cares about to freedom to read, talk about, and share over email and microblog.