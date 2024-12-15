GNU/Linux Leftovers
Beta News ☛ Linux predictions for 2025
As we close out 2024, we GNU/Linux enthusiasts are once again looking ahead to what the future holds. While GNU/Linux has long been the unsung hero of technology, powering servers, supercomputers, and the clown, it’s also a dominant force in the consumer space, even if many don’t realize it. With Android leading the way as the most widely used Linux-based operating system, 2025 is shaping up to be another landmark year for the open source world. First and foremost, GNU/Linux will continue to dominate the enterprise sector.
ZDNet ☛ Ready to ditch Windows? 5 factors to help you decide between Linux or MacOS
Microsoft's Windows 10 will reach the end of its life in October 2025. Time seems to be going by faster and faster -- the next thing you know, you'll no longer be receiving updates for your operating system.
Why is that a bad thing? Security.
Would you want to use an operating system that's already one of the most targeted on the planet when it's no longer getting security updates? The answer to that should always be, "No!"
Distributions and Operating Systems
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/50
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
As the end of the year approaches, many contributors are busy in their private lives. Depending on where they are, some might go skiing, some will use the time to visit friends and families, and others will use their free time to contribute to Tumbleweed. Whatever everybody decides to do during this time, do it with a lot of fun! For week 50 at least, people are still around and busy as we could publish 6 snapshots (1205, 1206, 1208, 1209, 1210, and 1211)
Debian Family
Freexian Collaborators: Monthly report about Debian Long Term Support, November 2024 (by Roberto C. Sánchez)
The LTS coordinators, Roberto and Santiago, delivered a talk at the Mini-DebConf event in Toulouse, France. The title of the talk was “How LTS goes beyond LTS”. The talk covered work done by the LTS Team during the past year. This included contributions related to individual packages in Debian (such as tomcat, jetty, radius, samba, apache2, ruby, and many others); improvements to tooling and documentation useful to the Debian project as a whole; and contributions to upstream work (apache2, freeimage, node-dompurify, samba, and more). Additionally, several contributors external to the LTS Team were highlighted for their contributions to LTS. Readers are encouraged to watch the video of the presentation for a more detailed review of various ways in which the LTS team has contributed more broadly to the Debian project and to the free software community during the past year.
We wish to specifically thank Salvatore (of the Debian Security Team) for swiftly handling during November the updates of needrestart and libmodule-scandeps-perl, both of which involved arbitrary code execution vulnerabilities. We are happy to see increased involvement in LTS work by contributors from outside the formal LTS Team.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
