Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Recursor 5.2.0-rc1 Released
Compared to the latest 5.1 release, this pre-release deprecates the old settings file format in favor of the new YAML format. Old-style settings are only accepted if --enable-old-settings is specified on the command line.
[Repeat] Ubuntu ☛ How does OpenSearch work?
OpenSearch is an open source search and analytics suite that developers use to build solutions for search, data observability, data ingestion, security information and event management (SIEM), vector database, and more. It is designed for scalability, offering powerful full-text search capabilities and supporting various data types, including structured and unstructured data. OpenSearch has rapidly developed into a standalone platform with unique features and capabilities.
ZDNet ☛ 4 top personal finance apps for Linux that run on MacOS and Windows, too
Looking for a money app to get your finances in order for 2025? Here's why I recommend these open-source options.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Jarrod Blundy ☛ First Impressions of Artemis: James’ ‘Calm Web Reader’
Yesterday, James (of James’ Coffee Blog) announced his newest web project, Artemis. He billed it as “a calm web reader” that he uses “to follow my favourite blogs and websites” with three main design goals: [...]
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Arduino ☛ Speed up your project's compile time by up to 50% in Arduino Cloud!
At Arduino, we know how precious your time is when you’re building your next big project or experimenting with new ideas. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce a game-changing update to the Cloud Editor Builder — the engine behind compiling your sketches in Arduino Cloud.
Robert Haas ☛ Robert Haas: PostgreSQL Hacking Workshop - January 2025
Next month, I'l be hosting 2 or 3 discussions of Andres Freund's talk, NUMA vs PostgreSQL, given at PGConf.EU 2024. You can sign up using this form. I anticipate that both Andres and I will be present for the discussions, and I'd like to thank Andres and all of the other presenters who have made time to join the discussions and answer questions for their time (so far: Melanie Plageman, Thomas Munro, Andrey Borodin). It has been absolutely great having them join the workshops.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Manuel Moreale ☛ Digital responsibilities
My site runs on a very basic Hetzner VPS that comes with some 20TB of bandwidth so the sudden spike in traffic didn’t bother me one bit. This site is also powered by a file-based CMS with a cache in front of it so serving content is not very demanding. The end result is that my server worked just fine, it didn’t cost me anything to get all that random extra traffic and things went back to normal. And that’s how things should be.
Education
Hisham ☛ Last day at Kong
I feel very proud to have had the chance to work on an open-source project of this scale. The stories we’ve heard through the years really bring home the positive impact these lines of code we wrote together have had on literally billions of people.
FSF
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: FSD meeting recap 2024 12 13
Check out the important work our volunteers accomplished at today's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting.
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, December 20, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, December 13 from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
