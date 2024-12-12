Programming and Systems (Leftovers)

Cosign has a new experimental package available for Debian thanks to the work of Simon Josefsson. Simon and I had an email exchange about Sigstore and Cosign on Debian after the discussion about PEP 761 (Deprecation and discontinuation of PGP signatures).

Debian and other downstream distros of Python and Python packages are incredibly important consumers of verification materials. Because these distros actually verify materials for every build of a package, this increases the confidence for other users using these same artifacts even without those users directly verifying the materials themselves. We need more actors in the ecosystem doing end-to-end verification to dissuade attackers from supply-chain attacks targeting artifact repositories like python.org and PyPI.