GitLab Co-founder and CEO is Out and Other Programming News
-
The New Stack ☛ Coming to ISO C++ 26 Standard: An Hey Hi (AI) Acceleration Edge
If you listen to the experts developing C++ standards, it’s clear that being part of a committee isn’t easy.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ GitLab co-founder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij steps down, Bill Staples named as his replacement
DevOps company GitLab Inc. today said Chief Executive Officer Sid Sijbrandij is stepping down from his role with immediate effect, replaced by technology industry veteran Bill Staples. Sijbrandij (pictured), who revealed six months ago that he’s undergoing treatment for cancer, is stepping down so he can focus on his health, the company said.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Qt 6.8.1 Released: Over 550+ Fixes, Wayland Fixes, Better License Management, and More Updates!
Qt, the most known cross-platform web framework of application development, released a new version, Qt 6.8.1 just at the end of the year on December 2nd, 2024.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.27RC1, 8.3.15RC1 and 8.4.2RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.4.2RC1 are available
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.15RC1 are available
RPMs of PHP version 8.2.27RC1 are available
-
R
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 14.2.2-1 on CRAN: Small Upstream Fixes
widely used by (currently) 1197 other packages on CRAN, downloaded 37.5 million / vignette) by Conrad and myself has been cited 605 times according version 14.2.2 yesterday. This followed a bit of recent work a few of us did in the ensmallen and mlpack repositories following the [14.2.0 release]. Use of (member functions)
.min(index)and
.max(index)was deprecated in Armadillo in favor of
.index_mix()and
.index_max().
-
Rlang ☛ Predicting Water Quality in New York Harbor
This is an exercise in using machine learning to predict the level of harmful bacteria in New York Harbor based on environmental factors like tidal conditions, rainfall and location.
-
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ 5 Python Libraries Every Data Engineer Should Know
Data is everywhere and has become crucial to businesses and developers all over the globe. One language that does exceptionally
-
ID Root ☛ World Map using Python
Visualizing geographical data is essential for understanding patterns and insights that can inform decision-making across various fields. Python, a versatile programming language, offers powerful libraries that simplify the creation of maps.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Watermark Image with Python
In today’s digital age, protecting your images from unauthorized use is essential. Watermarking serves as an effective method to safeguard your intellectual property while promoting your brand. This article will guide you through the process of watermarking images using Python, a versatile programming language known for its simplicity and powerful libraries.
-
LWN ☛ Abusing Git branch names to compromise a PyPI package
A compromised release was uploaded to PyPI after a project automatically processed a pull request with a flawed script.
-