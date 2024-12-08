GitLab Co-founder and CEO is Out and Other Programming News

Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.

RPMs of PHP version 8.4.2RC1 are available

RPMs of PHP version 8.3.15RC1 are available

RPMs of PHP version 8.2.27RC1 are available