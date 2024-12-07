So I went ahead and set up Attic, because it was trivially easy to do so. All that I needed to do was to populate the cache. That opened another small can of worms, because I wanted to make things generic. I’ve set up caching in the past where I had to configure each and every project to tell the system what to cache, and what to restore.

I started the same way when experimenting with Attic, too: I saved the path of the nix build output, and uploaded just that path to the Attic. That helped a bit, but not much, because more often than not, other derivations are also built during the CI process, and I wanted to catch those too.