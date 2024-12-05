NVIDIA 565 Linux Graphics Driver Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 05, 2024



The NVIDIA 565.77 graphics driver is here more than three months after the NVIDIA 560 release and re-enables the GLX_EXT_buffer_age OpenGL extension on Xwayland, adds support for mmap of exported DMA-BUF objects, and adds several new per-plane and per-CRTC vendor-specific properties to nvidia-drm, which Wayland compositors can use to program the GPU’s color pipeline for HDR hardware acceleration.

It also introduces a driver optimization to mitigate the performance loss from the ‘d3d9.floatEmulation’ option in DXVK, reduces some cases of stutter with OpenGL syncing to vblank while using the GSP firmware, implements support for the VK_EXT_depth_clamp_control Vulkan extension, and updates the framelock settings page of the nvidia-settings control panel to use GTK3 theme text color.

