Guardians of Freedom

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 05, 2024



With the FSF associate members currently assisting in reviewing the board members, I wanted to share some thoughts on what constitutes important qualities for effective leadership.

The free software movement is a fight for control over our computing. Organizations dedicated to this cause, like the Free Software Foundation, have a critical responsibility to uphold the principles of software freedom. At the heart of these organizations lies the board of directors, the guardians of the mission. But what qualities make for an effective board member in this space?

While traditional board member qualities like financial literacy and strategic thinking are essential, free software organizations demand a more profound commitment. Here's a breakdown of the crucial traits, in no particular order: [...]

