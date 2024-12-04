posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 04, 2024



Quoting: The Licensing and Compliance Team is fighting for freedom and we need your help —

Every morning I wake up and sit down in front of my computer. I open up Emacs in Org mode where a system I trust tells me what to do next, and it is coupled with my clear vision of purpose, principles, and values which are to defend and promote computer user freedom. Or I just go back to sleep. I am beyond grateful to serve the free software community as the copyright and licensing associate for the Free Software Foundation (FSF). I believe my efforts deliver benefits to the community, but the work is only made possible by the community's support! (big wink) This is an appeal after all.

But I'm not alone! Having worked with Krzysztof, the FSF's licensing and compliance manager, I have come to know that he shares my passion for user freedom and cares deeply about the work we have in front of us; however, we need your support so that we can continue our work into the future. Our goal is USD $400,000 for the 2024 fall fundraiser, and I know the free software community will get us there. We've had a busy past few months, and I'd like to share how your generous contribution will help us continue to protect your freedom.

Over the summer, the FSF, led by the Licensing and Compliance Lab (Lab), stood up with the community when it erupted with righteous indignation over Winamp's attempt to please the free software community with freewashing branding, a confusing license, and possible GNU General Public License (GPL) violations. Winamp is not alone with this troubling licensing behavior, and is unfortunately part of an unsettling trend, one that we've been working hard to disrupt. The saying that "the price of freedom is eternal vigilance" is worth repeating, and something that the FSF knows well.