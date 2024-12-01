Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.13 Release Candidate

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 01, 2024



Some of the highlights of the Linux 6.13 kernel series include support to run Linux in a protected virtual machine (a.k.a. realm) under the Arm CCA and the user Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, a new ACPI backlight quirk for Apple MacbookPro11,2 and Air7,2, and a new feature in the character device uAPI to notify the user-space about changes triggered by in-kernel users.

Linux kernel 6.13 also makes the amd-pstate cpufreq driver the default on some newer AMD Epyc processors, adds support for thermal thresholds that can be added and removed from user space via netlink along with a related library update, adds PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs, and improves the performance of the Btrfs file system by reducing lock contention when traversing extent buffers and extent tree lock contention when searching for inline backref.

