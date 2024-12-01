Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.13 Release Candidate
Some of the highlights of the Linux 6.13 kernel series include support to run Linux in a protected virtual machine (a.k.a. realm) under the Arm CCA and the user Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, a new ACPI backlight quirk for Apple MacbookPro11,2 and Air7,2, and a new feature in the character device uAPI to notify the user-space about changes triggered by in-kernel users.
Linux kernel 6.13 also makes the amd-pstate cpufreq driver the default on some newer AMD Epyc processors, adds support for thermal thresholds that can be added and removed from user space via netlink along with a related library update, adds PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs, and improves the performance of the Btrfs file system by reducing lock contention when traversing extent buffers and extent tree lock contention when searching for inline backref.