GNU/Linux, SUSE, and Oracle
GNU/Linux
-
HowTo Geek ☛ 5 Signs You're Becoming an Advanced Linux User
Ever find yourself tinkering with settings or exploring new tools on your Linux system and wonder if you're becoming more proficient? If you've been using Linux for a while, here are five signs that might indicate you're moving into advanced user territory.
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Solving Three Key IT Challenges with SUSE Linux Micro 6.1
-
-
Oracle
-
Oracle Linux and Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) Releases
I've decided to create this blog entry just to share Oracle Linux and UEK releases, how those are associated and which UEK releases are available on different OL versions. So, maybe, this article could be useless for many people who already know which UEK releases are available on each OL release but, at the same time, could be helpful for many others approaching Oracle Linux: [...]
-
Keep your CentOS 7 alive with Oracle Linux updates
...to keep your CentOS 7 system alive with Oracle Linux updates. You’ll learn the steps needed to receive Oracle Linux patches for free.
You can also find out how to then quickly configure your system to receive updates as part of Oracle Linux Extended Support (covering updates from January, 2025 to June, 2028) for your CentOS 7 system.
-
-