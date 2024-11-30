posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 30, 2024



Quoting: Proxmox Backup Server 3.3: Push Sync, Webhooks, and Optimized Backups —

Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH announced the release of Proxmox Backup Server 3.3. This latest version introduces significant enhancements that make backing up and restoring virtual machines, containers, and physical hosts more versatile and efficient.

For those unfamiliar with it, Proxmox Backup Server is an enterprise open-source backup and recovery solution that integrates seamlessly with Proxmox Virtual Environment. It allows simple storage configuration and provides tools like deduplication, compression, and encryption for streamlined and secure backups.

In addition to being easy to use, it supports enterprise-grade performance and scalability, which makes it a strong contender in data protection for modern IT infrastructures. Now, back to the topic.