Best Free and Open Source Software

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple Remote Desktop
Apple Remote Desktop is software which lets users manage Mac computers on a network. It lets you distribute software, provide real-time online help to end-users, create detailed software and hardware reports, and automate routine management tasks.
Apple Remote Desktop is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux.
Sycamore- next generation Rust UI library - LinuxLinks
Sycamore is a library for creating reactive web apps in Rust and WebAssembly.
Write performant user interfaces using the power of fine-grained reactivity.
This is free and open source software.
Woodland - wlroots-based window-stacking compositor for Wayland - LinuxLinks
Woodland is a minimal Wayland compositor based on wlroots and inspired by Wayfire and TinyWl.
Woodland has no reliance on any particular Desktop Environment, Desktop Shell or session. Also it does not depend on any UI toolkits such as Qt or GTK.
The main goal of Woodland is to provide basic functionality, ease of use and keeping things simple.
This is free and open source software.
del-cli - delete files and directories - LinuxLinks
del-cli is a command-line utility that lets you delete files and directories.
It’s useful for use in build scripts and automated things.
This is free and open source software.
Nimbus - minimal weather applet - LinuxLinks
Nimbus is an applet which lets you view the current temperature and weather conditions for your location.
This is free and open source software.
Rescribe - desktop tool for performing OCR - LinuxLinks
Rescribe is an easy-to-use desktop tool for performing optical character recognition (OCR) on image files, PDFs and Google Books.
It uses the Tesseract OCR engine, combined with modern and efficient preprocessing and analysis pipelines, to produce high quality output. The tool has been built with a focus on OCR of historical printed works, but it includes modern language options and also works well on modern printed works.
Simply choose a source – a folder, PDF file or Google Book –, select the appropriate language/script from the dropdown and hit “Start OCR”.
This is free and open source software.