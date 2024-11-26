posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2024



Quoting: Call for volunteers: Help us with the GNU Press shop —

People around the world are eagerly waiting to receive their GNU Press shop orders, and we need a little help sending everything out. Would you be willing to donate a little of your time to support the FSF's work while chatting and enjoying snacks with other free software supporters?

This will be the first time that we organize a volunteering event since going remote at the end of August 2024, and we miss seeing your lovely faces! We hope you'll be able to stop by, even if only for an hour.