Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Remote desktop control offers significant benefits to both employees and employers. For example, with remote desktop control network administrators can directly access a user’s desktop, and provide technical support without having to be physically next to the user. Another common use of remote display software is to control multiple computers running different operating systems from a single monitor.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 impressive remote desktop servers. Many of these servers are a complete solution as they include a desktop client. There are some additional desktop clients covered in our remote desktop clients roundup.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Syncthing - continuous file synchronization program - LinuxLinks
It uses the Block Exchange Protocol v1 (an open and documented protocol) to exchange file data and metadata between Syncthing devices. Syncthing segments files into pieces, called blocks, to transfer data from one device to another. Therefore, multiple devices can share the synchronization load, in a similar way to the torrent protocol.
File contents and file modification times are always synchronized. File permissions, symbolic links, file or directory owners and groups, extended attributes, and POSIX or NFS ACLs may be synchronized.
This is free and open source software.
NsCDE - Not so Common Desktop Environment - LinuxLinks
NsCDE can be considered as a heavyweight FVWM theme on steroids, but combined with a couple other free software components and custom FVWM applications and a lot of configuration, NsCDE can be considered a lightweight hybrid desktop environment.
Visually, NsCDE mimics CDE, the well known Common Desktop Environment of many commercial UNIX systems of the nineties. It supports CDE backdrops and palettes with FVWM colorsets and has a theme generator for Xt, Xaw, Motif, GTK2, GTK3, Qt4 and Qt5. Integrating all these bits and pieces, the user gets a retro visual experience across almost all X11 applications. Enriched with a bunch of powerful FVWM concepts and functions, modern applications and font rendering, NsCDE acts as a link between classic CDE look and a fast and extensible environment, well suited for modern day computing.
This is free and open source software.
Cosmic Money - simple personal finance manager - LinuxLinks
Cosmic Money is a simple and intuitive personal finance manager for the Cosmic desktop environment.
Designed to help you keep track of your finances, Cosmic Money allows you to manage accounts and transactions, view summaries, and monitor balances.
This is free and open source software.
Mousam - weather at a glance - LinuxLinks
Linux has a good range of weather based apps, both GUI and terminal-based.
Mousam is a GUI-based app that provides you with detailed weather information.
We take a look at the application.