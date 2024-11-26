Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

KDE Plasma 6.2.4 Re-Enables HDR Mode for Users on NVIDIA 565 and Linux 6.11

One of the most interesting changes in KDE Plasma 6.2.4 is support for enabling the HDR mode on GNU/Linux distributions using the NVIDIA 565.57.1 (beta) or later graphics driver for NVIDIA GPU users and Linux kernel 6.11 or later for Intel GPU users. Using previous versions of the NVIDIA graphics driver and Linux kernel results in an unstable HDR experience.

Mozilla Firefox 133 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 133 include the ability to show tabs from other devices in the Tab overview menu, GPU-accelerated Canvas2D enabled by default for Windows users, and Bounce Tracking Protection, a new anti-tracking feature enabled in ETP (Enhanced Tracking Protection)’s Strict mode.

Fwupd 2.0.2 Firmware Updater Adds Support for ASUS ROG Ally, Raspberry Pi Pico

Coming five weeks after fwupd 2.0.1, the fwupd 2.0.2 release adds support for checking AMD hardware configuration MSR (Machine Status Register), support for enumerate-only device emulation to increase test coverage, support for passing a JSON file for emulation instead of ZIP, and new get-version-formats and vercmp commands for fwupdtool.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

LILYGO to Launch ESP32-Based Gizmo with E-Paper Display, LoRa, and MagSafe Charging

The T5 E-Paper S3 Pro is a compact development board featuring the ESP32-S3-WROOM-1 microcontroller alongside advanced capabilities. Designed for low-power applications, it integrates wireless connectivity, e-paper technology, and peripheral support

Waveshare Development Boards Feature RP2350 with 100 Mbps Ethernet or 1.14-Inch LCD

Waveshare has introduced a series of microcontroller development boards based on the RP2350 chipset designed by Raspberry Pi. These boards cater to diverse development needs, offering features such as GPIO expandability, 100 Mbps Ethernet, and compact LCD displays.

TANGO-7010 Series Featuring Intel 12th Gen i3 to i9 Cores and Triple 2.5GbE Ports

ICP Deutschland recently introduced the TANGO-7010 series, a compact mini PC powered by Intel 12th-generation Core processors. Designed for demanding applications, the series features efficient thermal management with a system fan and supports various storage interfaces.

Canonical wants Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users to upgrade as End of Life approaches

  
Canonical has issued a warning to users of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

 
KDE: Criticism, KUserFeedback (KUF), and Microsoft Outsources

  
Review of "How to Make Your Career Suck Less: A Guide to a Less Painful IT Experience" by Igor Ljubuncic [original]

  
Firefox 134 Enters Beta, Promises Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

  
With Firefox 133 out the door today as the latest stable version of the open-source web browser used by default on all GNU/Linux distributions, Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 134, to the beta channel.

 
Ubuntu, Mozilla, and C

  
Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
After 16 Years, Pidgin 3 Takes Its First Steps

  
PipeWire 1.2.7 Enhances ALSA Driver Handling and Adds Lazy Scheduling

  
7 Tricks to Make Learning the Linux Command Line Easier

  
Call for volunteers: Help us with the GNU Press shop

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Vendefoul Wolf – distro based on Devuan

  
This Week in KDE Apps: Bugfixing Week

  
5 ways to get the best Linux support, no matter your skill level

  
Games: Proton Experimental, Star Fox 64, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Programming and Development Tools

  
Security Leftovers

  
Linux Devices and Open Hardware Leftovers

  
EasyOS Development Updates

  
Applications: Makulu Tools, Hugin, amd Email Client

  
today's howtos

  
10 Reasons To Choose Ubuntu Server Over the Competition

  
Android Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, GNU World Order, Open Source Security Podcast, This Week in Linux

  
Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Old Amigas, and More

  
Guix/Hurd on a Thinkpad X60

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: Linux Lite 7.2

  
KDE: UX Insights (that we cannot get right now)

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 24th, 2024

  
Today in Techrights

  
TuxCare and Cloudimg Partner to Bring Patches to Dead Linux Cloud Images

  
Android Leftovers

  
Just Starting in the Linux Terminal? Here Are Some Setup Tips

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
today's leftovers

  
dpb (Distributed Ports Builder), Warp and Wireshark

  
Games: Humble Bundle, Social Media Card Game, and Snake

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware Leftovers

  
Audiocasts and Videos: Collection From Invidious and TLLTS

  
today's howtos

  
FreeBSD 14.2-RC1 Now Available

  
Wine 9.22 Released with Display Mode Virtualization Support

  
10 Best Linux FTP Clients for Every User in 2024

  
Moksha – modern iteration of the Enlightenment window manager

  
RELIANOID Load Balancer Community Edition v7.5 Release Notes

  
AlmaLinux OS 9.5 Is Here as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5

  
GhostBSD 24.10.1 Is Now Available

  
KaOS 2024.11

  
Fedora / IBM / Oracle Linux / IBM Leftovers

  
Today in Techrights

  
