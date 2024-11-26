Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Remote desktop control offers significant benefits to both employees and employers. For example, with remote desktop control network administrators can directly access a user’s desktop, and provide technical support without having to be physically next to the user. Another common use of remote display software is to control multiple computers running different operating systems from a single monitor.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 impressive remote desktop servers. Many of these servers are a complete solution as they include a desktop client. There are some additional desktop clients covered in our remote desktop clients roundup.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.