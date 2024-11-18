Shotcut 24.11 Improves Stability and Fixes Transition Bugs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 18, 2024



Shotcut, the beloved open-source video editor, has just released its latest version, 24.11, bringing a slew of important fixes that make video editing more reliable and seamless for users.

If you’ve been experiencing some quirks in the previous versions, especially with v24.10, then this update is worth a close look. Here’s what has been addressed.

One major fix involves converting variable frame rates to a constant frame rate. This feature broke in version 24.10, causing frustration for users who rely on consistency across their projects. Thankfully, Shotcut has corrected the issue, allowing you to convert your video smoothly again.