Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Sudan Has Reached a State of Android Domination (93% Market Share, All-Time High According to statCounter)
countries at war buy fewer laptops?
New
-
Links 17/11/2024: Pakistan Broke, Tyson 'Crashes' or Knocks Over Netflix
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 17/11/2024: Nachtigall Planned, Exodus at Twitter
Links for the day
-
Links 17/11/2024: China's Diplomacy and Gazprom Setback
Links for the day
-
[Meme] Just Do It?
'FSF' Europe (Microsoft) and FSF
-
Microsoft Front Groups Against the FSF, Home of GPL, GNU, and Free Software
Much of the money (not all of it) comes from the criminals at Redmond
-
Centralisation is Dooming the Web, RSS is One Workaround (But Not "Planets")
At least Gemini Protocol rejects centralisation
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, November 16, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, November 16, 2024
-
Links 17/11/2024: Wars, Bailouts, and Censorship
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 17/11/2024: Changing Interests and HamsterCMS
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):