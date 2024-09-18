posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 18, 2024



Quoting: Fairphone 5 review – Sam Thursfield —

If you’re looking for a good quality, mid range ethical phone, and you’re in Europe, then I can certainly recommend it. Consider that it works out at 70€ per year over 10 years, so it’s not really fair to compare it to other phones in the 700€ price range that will be declared obsolete by the manufacturer within 3 or 4 years.

It’s not as mind blowing as the latest iPhone and it’s not as cheap as a 70€ no-brand phone from Aliexpress, but I think it stands up on its own terms, even before you consider that Fairphone are doing more than any other company to avoid child slavery and conflict minerals during the phone production, and that there are significant CO² emissions associated with buying a new smartphone vs. keeping the same one running for a decade.

So far I’m very impressed with what Fairphone have managed to achieve here. Hopefully they aren’t too far away from world domination. Meanwhile, who is up for adding support in postmarketOS for the old Oukitel WP5?