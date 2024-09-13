Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.37: CLI File Managers, elementary OS Status, Self-hosting Wikipedia and More GNU/Linux Stuff
Your regular dose of GNU/Linux and Open Source stuff with a couple of old archive videos in the mix.
EasyOS
Barry Kauler ☛ Icon-free desktop tray icon fix
Forum member Caramel reported the problem:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=130762#p130762
Yes, when in rox-mode, if drag a folder from ROX-Filer onto the desktop, after switching to jwm-mode (icon-free desktop), the icon appears in the tray but doesn't work.
Here is an example in /root/Choices/ROX-Filer/PuppyPin: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix client app passed param with space
Forum member Caramel reported a failure if firefox is passed a file on the commandline that has a space character.
Firefox is installed to run as user "firefox", and there are three steps. There is script /usr/bin/firefox, script /usr/bin/firefox.bin, and finally /usr/bin/firefox.bin0 runs the actual Fireox. Same situation with Chromium. having three steps seems complicated, but you can get an idea what they do by viewing the two scripts in a text editor.
Open Hardware/Modding
Kevin C Tofel ☛ Watchy case and coding in C++
Namely, I want my daily step count data somewhere other than on the watch. Watchy has both WiFi and Bluetooth but there’s no companion phone app. Again, this is more of a DIY platform than a mass-market product.
CNX Software ☛ NanoPi Zero2 is a tiny headless Arm GNU/Linux computer with Gigabit Ethernet, a USB port, and an M.2 Key-E socket for WiFi
FriendlyELEC NanoPi Zero2 is one of the world’s smallest Arm GNU/Linux computers with the 45x45mm board featuring a Rockchip RK3528A quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, up to 2GB RAM, microSD and eMMC flash module sockets for storage, a Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 jack, an M.2 socket for WiFi, a USB Type-A port, and a 30-pin GPIO FPC connector for expansion. When I went to find more information about the earlier NanoPi Zero, I quickly realized… it did not exist, and the closest thing we have is the ZeroPi released in 2019 with an Allwinner H3 Cortex-A7 processor and an even smaller 40x40mm form factor.
[...]
FriendlyELEC provides support for Debian 12 Core, Ubuntu 24.04, OpenMediaVault, and FriendlyWrt fork of OpenWrt 21.05 or 23.05 with all images based on Linux 6.1 LTS. You’ll find the OS images and other documentation on the wiki.
Programming/Development
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Checkout/Clone a Git Repository from a Specific Commit ID (SHA)
When working with Git, you may need to clone or check out a specific commit to review or use the code at that point in time.
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Tiny Games Contest: Spectacular Sub-Surface Simon
When you work with tiny things on the regular, they start to seem normal-sized to your hands and eyes. Then, if you work with even smaller packages, stuff like 0603 might as well be through-hole components.
R
Rlang ☛ How to Print Tables in R with Examples Using table()Tables are an essential part of data analysis, serving as a powerful tool to summarize and interpret data. In R, the table() function is a versatile tool for creating frequency and contingency tables.
Rlang ☛ How to Use lapply() Function with Multiple Arguments in R
R is a powerful programming language primarily used for statistical computing and data analysis. Among its many features, the lapply() function stands out as a versatile tool for simplifying code and reducing redundancy.
Rlang ☛ Express to Impress: Leveraging IBCS Standards for Powerful Data Presentations
Attention: Article looks long at word count, but remember that contains pretty long chunks of code.Disclaimer:While my work in this series draws inspiration from the IBCS® standards, I am not a certified IBCS® analyst or consultant.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 14.0.2-1 on CRAN: Updates
widely used by (currently) 1164 other packages on CRAN, downloaded 36.1 million / vignette) by Conrad and myself has been cited 595 times according [...] Conrad released two small incremental releases to version 14.0.0. We did not immediately bring these to CRAN as we have to be mindful of the desired upload cadence of ‘once every one or two months’. But as 14.0.2 has been stable for a few weeks, we now decided to bring it to CRAN. Changes since the last CRAN release are summarised below, and overall fairly minimal. On the package side, we reorder what
citation()returns, and now follow CRAN requirements via Authors@R.
Python
Will Kahn-Greene: Switching from pyenv to uv
Premise
The 0.4.0 release of uv does everything I currently do with pip, pyenv, pipx, pip-tools, and pipdeptree. Because of that, I'm in the process of switching to uv.
This blog post covers switching from pyenv to uv.
Chris ☛ Python Programmers' Experience
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 564
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Standards/Consortia
Andy Bell ☛ Daily Dev
I’ll always back RSS — it’s why we provide so many options here — but this Daily Dev service seems pretty good for finding articles. I only discovered it because it’s bringing in quite a lot of referral traffic to this publication, so it’s clearly working as a product.
