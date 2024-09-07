Linux Kernel: (Open)ZFS, Rust Problems, Yocto, and More

Part of the answer is that OpenZFS developers are cautious people who don't want to list new kernels as officially supported until people have carefully inspected and tested the situation. Even if everything looks good, it's possible that there is some subtle problem in the interface between (Open)ZFS and the new kernel version. But another part of the answer comes down to how the Linux kernel has no stable internal API, which is also part of how you can get subtle problems in new kernels.