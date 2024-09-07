Linux Kernel: (Open)ZFS, Rust Problems, Yocto, and More
University of Toronto ☛ The problems (Open)ZFS can have on new Linux kernel versions
Part of the answer is that OpenZFS developers are cautious people who don't want to list new kernels as officially supported until people have carefully inspected and tested the situation. Even if everything looks good, it's possible that there is some subtle problem in the interface between (Open)ZFS and the new kernel version. But another part of the answer comes down to how the Linux kernel has no stable internal API, which is also part of how you can get subtle problems in new kernels.
The Sporks Space ☛ Is Linux collapsing under its own weight? On Rust for Linux
Rust for Linux is perhaps serving a a symbol for how the kernel handles big changes in general. Industry trends are pushing for languages that make it easier to write large-scale systems and spreading to existing large-scale systems (and of course, the whole memory safety thing). How does the kernel react to such things beyond refactoring existing things? The RfL saga shows it may involve someone stepping up to highlight the problems, or make things happen with pressure – meaning that it requires external stimulus beyond the usual flow of kernel development.
Bootlin ☛ Linux kernel driver and Yocto training courses now on BeaglePlay
Last summer, we announced the availability of our Embedded Linux course on the BeaglePlay platform. Today, we are happy to announce the publication of our GNU/Linux kernel driver development and Yocto Project/OpenEmbedded system development courses also ported on the BeaglePlay platform. BeaglePlay is open-source hardware that is backed by a thriving community of developers.
Linux Journal ☛ Unlocking the Secrets of Writing Custom Linux Kernel Drivers for Smooth Hardware Integration
Kernel drivers are the bridge between the GNU/Linux operating system and the hardware components of a computer. They play a crucial role in managing and facilitating communication between the OS and various hardware devices, such as network cards, storage devices, and more. Writing custom kernel drivers allows developers to interface with new or proprietary hardware, optimize performance, and gain deeper control over system resources.