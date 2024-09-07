Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
Why We Are Suing Matthew J. Garrett for Harassment and Why It's Important to Everybody in the Community
There's a limit to how much abuse to me and to my family I can tolerate for the act of merely reporting on corporate corruption
Google: We Help Combat What We Are Guilty of
The search itself is a conflict of interest
Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board Has Election, But Google is Already Guaranteed Over 33.3% of the Seats ('Reserved' for It)
It has too much power/influence and it looks like a stacked panel
Media Needs to Stop Asking If "AI" is Just Hype (It Is, It's Not a Question)
The media should stop asking if the "AI" thing is bubble about to pop
Lots of GNU/Linux Detected in Palau and Windows Falls to New All-Time Low (14%)
Windows is falling further
[Meme] Confused Michael
Teaser...
Links 06/09/2024: Censorship of Sites by US, Hype Around LLMs Noted
Links for the day
[Meme] Hijacking the Brands
"Linux? Ah, you mean Microsoft!"
[Video] Theodore Ts'o Says How He Brought Linux to the United States (MIT) and What Makes Linux Leadership Effective
Microsofters keep attacking him
Layoffs Are Healthy and Not Happening
Good news for a change?
[Meme] Trickle-Down Ponzi Scheme
Where does money actually come from?
Considering Microsoft's Totally Fake Finances It Too is at Risk of Being Delisted From the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Other Indexes (NASDAQ, S and P) in the Near Future
Microsoft and Apple both had many layoffs this year
Asking Ourselves What Topics to Strategically Focus on
A lot of the tech media - if not "mainstream" media too - is already covering the growth of GNU/Linux
Gemini Links 06/09/2024: Degoogling, LLMs, and ROOPHLOCH
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, September 05, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, September 05, 2024
