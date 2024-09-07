Linux Magazine's Latest Issue
-
Monitoring WiFi devices from the command line
To see when clients are joining and leaving the wireless network, Mike Schilli writes a command-line utility that uses an object-relational mapping interface to store metrics in SQLite to later display historical data.
-
The bauh package manager
The bauh package manager provides a single interface to manage all of your GNU/Linux software. Despite a few issues, bauh goes a long way in simplifying package management.
-
Cilium extends the power of eBPF for Kubernetes networks
eBPF offers a powerful remedy for the complexity of Kubernetes, but it can be difficult to configure and manage. Cilium provides easy access to eBPF's revolutionary capabilities.
-
Kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown reports on speeding up the dentry cache.
-
Running large language models locally
Ollama and Open WebUI let you join the Hey Hi (AI) revolution without relying on the clown.
-
Concealing secrets in plain sight
Intruders and spies have ways of concealing information in image files, doc files, and other innocuous locations. Welcome to the sneaky art of steganography.
-
Trust Issues
Are fortunes changing for Google? Many observers think so, but trillion dollar companies have ways of making problems go away. It does seem like they are on a bit of a losing streak when it comes to government tolerance of their anti-competitive behavior.
-
Mapping the details
Use Map Machine's icons to make the most of OpenStreetMap data and show as many map features as possible.
-
This Month's DVD
Debian 12.6 and Clonezilla 3.1.3-16
-
Socat – Netcat on steroids
Netcat is the Swiss Army knife of networking for admins. Socat takes this principle one step further, offering multiplexing, TLS-secured channels, pipes, Unix sockets, and executables.
-
Checking data integrity with cksfv
cksfv and the CRC32 algorithm can't compete with modern methods as a way to look for intruders, but if you're just checking for random errors such as a misplaced bit, this ancient tool could still be of service.
-
Exploring Ubuntu MATE 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu MATE is an intriguing option for users who want the steady predictability of Ubuntu without the complexity and feature-bloat of modern-day Gnome or KDE.
-
News
In the news: Ubuntu 24.10 to Include the Latest GNU/Linux Kernel; Plasma Desktop 6.1.4 Release; Manjaro Team Tests Immutable Version; Vanilla OS 2 Available; Debian-Based eLxr Distribution for Edge Deployments; NVIDIA Driver for Upcoming NVIDIA 560 GPU for Linux; OpenMandriva Lx 24.07 Released; and Kernel 6.10 Available for General Usage.
-
Introduction
This month in GNU/Linux Voice and Elvie.
-
Linux for sys admins
SysLinuxOS puts an end to searching for the right tools for admin tasks.
-
FOSSPicks
This month Nate offers readers delectable treats including code editors, immersive video games, office suites, and even a remarkably useful typing tutor.
-
PiJuice HAT for battery-powered Pi Zero
The Raspberry Pi Zero is a frugal little computer. But without a power socket, you might be surprised how quickly it can drain a battery. Active power management is the order of the day.
-
Language Skills
With all the benefits of high-level languages, there's still good value in learning assembly- and machine-level languages today.
-
Container management made easier with LXD-UI
LXC, a command-line manager for GNU/Linux containers, is quite tricky to use. Enter the LXD-UI web interface to make life easier.
-
Rethinking basic functions
The modern electerm combines terminal, file manager, and remote connection functions into a single app.
-
Build a coin counter from particleboard and a Pi Pico
Parking meters and vending machines detect and count the coins you insert, but how do they work? We'll show you how to mimic the functionality with some particleboard, a Raspberry Pi Pico, a few extra chips, and some Python code.