posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



Quoting: What Is Kali Linux, and Should You Use It? —

Let me take you back to when I first discovered Kali Linux. I was beginning to learn cyber security, trying to figure out which direction I wanted to take, and everywhere I turned, people were talking about Kali.

So, I did what any curious tech enthusiast would do—I installed it, fired it up, and was immediately hit with a barrage of tools with names like “BeEF,“ “Bettercap,” “Hashcat,” "Metasploit," and “Nmap,” It felt like I’d just opened Pandora’s box.

Kali is a powerful tool that requires a solid understanding of what you're doing. But what exactly is Kali Linux, and why does it have such a reputation as a top choice for ethical hackers and penetration testers?