posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 05, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu 24.10 Default Wallpaper & Mascot Revealed - OMG! Ubuntu —

A visit to the nearest temple mystic wasn’t required to predict that the new mascot motif would take centre-stage in the official Ubuntu 24.10 wallpaper. Animal mascots are a recurring feature1 of the default background since Ubuntu 17.10 ‘Artful Aardvark’.

Default backgrounds follow a set formula purple gradient, some affectation around the edge, and (typically) a line-art illustration of the codename animal in the middle.

For the ‘Oracular Oriole’ we get an geometric rendition of an oriole perched proudly within a series of concentric circles, accentuated by what appear to be moons and semi-arcane symbols (which echo the ‘oracular’ aspect of the codename)...