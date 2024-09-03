Games: Coromon: Rogue Planet, Nordhold: Origins, GOG
GamingOnLinux ☛ Coromon: Rogue Planet blends creature-collecting with a rogue-lite twist
Coromon is one of the better monster-taming / creature collecting Pokémon-likes that I've played and now the series is getting a new and rather different entry with Coromon: Rogue Planet. The first game is Steam Deck Verified and works great on desktop Linux too with Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tower defense fans should try Nordhold: Origins, a free prologue for a much bigger upcoming game
Currently reviewing well from users on Steam is Nordhold: Origins, a free tower defense game with high replayability where you build up a medieval Nordic village. It's actually just a demo for the upcoming Nordhold, as some developers still seem to prefer making a free prologue rather than a demo, but maybe that will changes with recent updates to Steam demos.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get a free copy of Once Upon a Jester during the GOG Back To School Sale
Another free game giveaway on GOG, this time you can grab Once Upon a Jester free along with discounts on multiple thousands of games. Just scroll down the GOG homepage to find the giveaway banner, it's live for around 70 hours.
GamingOnLinux ☛ OneShot: World Machine Edition is coming to Steam with Steam Deck support
OneShot is a surreal top down puzzle / adventure game with unique gameplay capabilities that released back in 2016, a console adaption OneShot: World Machine Edition released in 2022 that is now coming to Steam with Steam Deck support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Run a paranormal investigation business in point and click adventure The Phantom Fellows
The Phantom Fellows is a new point and click adventure that follows two best friends who start a paranormal investigation business together, and one of them is already dead. It has Native Linux support, with a demo available and they've announced it's launching on September 27th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-12 released with fixes for Star Citizen, Bully: Scholarship and more
Another fresh release of GE-Proton with version 9-12 has landed, bringing in upstream changes from official Valve projects, plus some game-specific fixes for Linux / Steam Deck gamers.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's what was most popular on Steam Deck through August 2024
Another fresh month and so we can see overall what people have been playing on Steam Deck, so here's your run over what everyone's jumping into.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Survey for August 2024 shows Linux just below 2% as China surges
The latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey is out now for August 2024, so let's go over the details on where Linux stands right now.