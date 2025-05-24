Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

At old work we did some pretty wild things with Elasticsearch. It’s been a few years for my memories to rot but roughly we’re talking thousand node clusters, a petabyte of data and billions of documents.

We didn’t just do search though, nor just metrics. We combined the two together so you could generate metrics over time filtered by many fields including paragraphs of text. Documents were large and contained both searchable text, keywords and associated metrics. I am not aware of another database that can do that at this scale (probably does exist by now).